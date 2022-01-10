Pete Davidson recalls how Bob Saget helped his mental health journey: Thank you for your kindness & friendship

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson recently honoured the beloved Bob Saget after his sudden passing today. While remembering the fallen star, Davidson shared how Bob supported him over the years during his mental health battle and called him “one of the nicest men on the planet.” While the SNL star isn't on social media, he requested a friend to post his tribute to Saget on Instagram.

Remembering how Saget helped him during his mental health battle in the past, he noted: “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can-connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay. I love you Bob it was an honour to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

If you didn't know, Saget passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday at the age of 65. While the circumstances around his death are still unclear, authorities said “no signs of foul play or drug use” were found.

Meanwhile, his wife Kelly Rizzo and the couple’s 3 adult daughters also released their official statement to Page Six and said: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Our continued thoughts and prayer are with the Saget family and their friends who are mourning the loss.

