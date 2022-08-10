Pete Davidson received Kim Kardashian's 'support' for seeking therapy following Kanye West's online attack

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently broke up after nine months of dating. Following the news of their split, Kardashian's ex, Kanye West went back to trolling Pete after he shared a shocking Instagram post announcing "Skete Davidson dead at 28" in a photo. Amid this reports have surfaced on how Pete dealt with Ye's previous online attacks.

Earlier this year, Kanye had shared multiple posts on social media where he allegedly threatened and trolled Davidson. While the comedian did not make any official statements on the same or respond on social media, it was recently revealed by a People source that the comedian was seeking trauma therapy at the time because of the negativity brought by West's posts and his fans' comments.

According to Page Six, Kim was "very supportive" of Davidson for the therapy decision. A source informed Page Six, "Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy. Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."

Davidson also received death threats from West’s fans, which is reportedly the reason why he has been in "trauma therapy" in April, according to the source. The source pointed out how such negative online attention is even difficult for someone who has already struggled with their mental health.

Pete has been open about his struggle with mental health in the past. As for Kanye's recent post hitting out at Davidson, it was reported that it was Kim who asked the rapper to delete it.

