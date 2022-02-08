Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his 'girlfriend' publicly for the first time during an interview

Pete Davidson has openly referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the first time. During a recent interview with Kay Adams, presenter of PEOPLE, regarding his collaboration with Hellman's Mayo for an upcoming Super Bowl ad, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star also spoke up on life in the limelight.

He said as per PEOPLE, "Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," the comedian said. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to Kardashian, 41, with the title. Noting that fans' interest in his life has waned, he further said, "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Kardashian and Davidson initially made news in October, when she hosted an edition of Saturday Night Live and they kissed onstage in a comedy. They portrayed the Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin. Later that month, they fueled romance speculations when they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at a Southern California amusement park. They were hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows via their common acquaintance Machine Gun Kelly.

As per PEOPLE, the pair spent their post-New Year's holiday in the Bahamas last month. Davidson and Kardashian were pictured on a pier in the tropical area in excellent spirits, with broad grins on their faces. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are the children of Kardashian, 44, and West, who recently wanted to be declared legally single.

