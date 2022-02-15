Pete Davidson reportedly 'doesn't want to get involved' in the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian and new beau Pete Davidson are reportedly trying to ignore all the Kanye West drama online. Following Kanye's public outbursts on Instagram where the rapper singled out ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson in continuous hate posts, sources close to the new couple "Kete" are coming out and opening up about what the SNL cast member thinks about the recent Ye drama.

In a chat with E! News, one anonymous source revealed that Pete rarely taps into Instagram and said Pete "doesn't really spend time on social media," and went on to add that thus the comedian is not fully "aware" of the whole drama. According to recent reports, Pete and Kim were seen enjoying an early Valentine's dinner on the streets of New York and were even captured sharing their first kiss on camera, aside from when they locked lips on SNL for a skit.

Another insider shared that Pete was not one to get in the middle of their marital problems, "He doesn't want to get involved or be in the middle of Kim and Kanye," said the source. They disclosed that Pete was not really focused on Ye's online rants, "He supports Kim with whatever she needs and they try not to focus on it."

The source also remarked that Pete had "sympathy" for what Kanye was going through. Amidst all the drama, the couple has been fairly level headed and has not commented directly on any of Kanye's many posts. However, Pete has been leaving many hints about his romance with the Kardashian sister without even name-dropping her. Recently in a sit down with People, via E! News, Pete shared, "I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," he went on, "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."

