Pete Davidson reportedly makes Instagram RETURN amid beef with Kanye West

Pete Davidson has been hitting the headlines for two reasons, one thanks to his romance with Kim Kardashian and second because of his beef with Kanye West. The comedian was badly slammed by West on his Instagram account and fans are wondering if that's the reason, Pete decided to make a comeback on Instagram after being away from the app for years.

According to Page Six, a new profile on Instagram with the verified sign has emerged with the name Pete Davidson. The profile currently consists of zero posts and is also not following any other accounts. Davidson's profile seems to have resurfaced days after West referred to him as "D******d" on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star first took a break from social media in summer 2018 when he stated that he was leaving the app for mental health reasons. In his note to fans, the comedian had mentioned back then, "No there’s nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform."

As for his return, while it seems to be a surprise given the current situation, it's still unclear if it's really Pete and whether the comedian is planning to share any comeback posts against West amid all the drama. Another speculation among fans is also that Pete and Kim may be planning to be Instagram official soon and that Davidson's return on the photo-sharing app may be due to the same.

