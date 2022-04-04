Pete Davidson reportedly pokes fun at his 'wild' boys night with Scott Disick in his latest SNL skit

Pete Davidson's most recent Saturday Night Live skit on April 3 was supposedly based on his latest "boyz night" with Scott Disick. For the unversed, Davidson has now been in a public relationship with Kim Kardashian for a while as the couple, earlier in March, made their relationship Instagram official when the SKIMS founder posted adorable snaps of the two together.

Not long ago, Davidson had spent a movie night with Scott Disick and some pals as the two were getting to know each other while the comedian had posted a video on Scott's Instagram story of the men sleeping on the couch as the movie served as white noise in the background. According to reports, the two were hitting it off and bro-ing out. In his latest skit on SNL, Pete seemingly referenced his experience from the coveted night and poked fun at "long-a**" movies while he rapped his segment.

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete's relationship is seemingly going strong ever since the KUWTK alum's ex-husband Kanye West's Instagram was temporarily shut down by the platform after he used racial slurs towards host Trevor Noah whose segment on the Kim and Kanye drama had enraged the rapper.

However, as per the latest reports by ET, the Donda rapper has agreed to stop harassing Kim and her boyfriend on the internet. According to the source, Kanye has decided and informed Kim that he is "going away to get help."

