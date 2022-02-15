Pete Davidson reportedly 'taking the mature route’ amid Kanye West drama; Former ‘not afraid’ of Ye

In the midst of Kanye West's public jabs at Pete Davidson over his relationship with Kim Kardashian, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the comedian isn't worried about these minor issues. “Pete is staying far away from Kanye,” the insider said, as per US Weekly, noting that Davidson, 28, has been “taking the mature route” in response.

The source further said, “He’s not afraid of him — he just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.” After West, 44, performed on the NBC comedy programme in September 2018, the Saturday Night Live star previously alluded to the rapper's outspoken personality. Davidson addressed the Yeezy designer's public political views after his support for then-President Donald Trump. “Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related,” the Meet Cute actor said during the “Weekend Update” segment after West’s hosting gig.

However, following almost seven years of marriage, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Following their appearance on SNL in October 2021, the beauty mogul moved on with Davidson. West stirred concerns in the weeks that followed when he openly said that he wanted to reunite with the reality star. Interestingly, Two months later, the record producer rapped about Davidson in a song.

Meanwhile, the source also added that the New York native “doesn’t care” about West’s posts, adding, “He’s laughing along. Pete’s not even on Instagram so finds it comical that Kanye is posting all this stuff about him.” Kardashian, on the other hand, broke her silence earlier this month, accusing West of "constant attacks" on her since their divorce.

ALSO READ:Kanye West crosses out Pete Davidson's face and calls out Kid Cudi: The knife just goes in deeper