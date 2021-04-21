Pete Davidson reportedly told his friends about being in a 'serious relationship' with Phoebe Dynevor

According to a report in People, things seem to be getting "serious" between Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor have been sparking relationship rumours since a while now. From being spotted hanging out together to wearing matching necklaces, it seems the couple is getting closer and according to a report in People, it seems things are getting truly serious now. While Pete has only hinted at being in a relationship with Phoebe whilst teasing about his 'celebrity crush', the Bridgerton star hasn't dropped any hints about her new romance and has remained tight-lipped till now.

Although according to a recent report, a source close to Davidson told People that the duo is "really into each other." Not just this, it has also been reported that Davidson has also told his friends about being in a serious relationship with Dynevor. The couple seems to be making long-distance work smoothly given that Phoebe is in London shooting for the next season of Bridgerton whereas Davidson is in New York caught up with his SNL shoots.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor were first linked in March when Davidson was photographed in Manchester, England, where Dynevor lives. It was also reported then that the couple were seen holding hands as they headed out together. It was only last week though that Davidson and Dynevor fueled strong dating rumours following their recent appearances featuring a matching necklace with the initials of their names, 'PD' which are the same for the duo.

While fans had earlier speculated a romance between Bridgerton's lead stars Phoebe and Rege-Jean Page given their fabulous chemistry, it was clarified by both the actors that things were strictly professional between them.

