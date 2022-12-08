Pete Davidson RETURNS to Instagram but there's an unexpected 'football' twist; Find Out

On Wednesday, December 7, the 29-year-old comedian and actor Pete Davidson made a comeback on Instagram with a joint account with 41-year-old retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The fun duo posted multiple pictures and videos on their unexpected joint Instagram account.

Reportedly, Pete Davidson made the account as a part of The Eli Manning Show. In the episode, Eli fulfilled Pete Davidson’s childhood wish as the duo spent a day at Pete’s apartment. Neither Pete nor Eli had an Instagram account, which made them decide to create an account together to share their fun day.

The debut post on @pete_eli10

The debut post of the joint account featured a video and selfie of the Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Eli Manning casually laying on Pete’s bed. Pete records a video with his selfie camera and addresses the Instagram audience with the words, “Hello Instagram. I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT.” Eli soon appears on the screen and jokingly says, “Your bed is so comfortable.”

Pete Davidson says ‘stay tuned’

The funny conversation followed by Pete saying, “Aw, thanks, man. We’ve been having a great time on my bed.” The video ends with Pete asking his audience to “stay tuned for more photos on the ‘gram.”

Eli calls Pete his ‘Biggest Supporter’

The second post on the joint account is a picture of Pete sitting on his window pane surrounded by Giants memorabilia. The post was on behalf of Eli as it was accompanied by the caption, “My biggest supporter <3." The next post was a hilarious picture of Eli pointing at Pete Davidson's tattoo of a Giants helmet on his waist accompanied with a caption, “confirmed.. Pete’s a Giants fan -Eli”

Here are the Instagram posts made by the celebrity duo -