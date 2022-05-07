Pete Davidson REVEALS John Mulaney told him to spread the rumour that Kanye West has polio

John Mulaney tells Pete Davidson to fight back. During his recent comedy set at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that his longtime friend John Mulaney advised him to spread another rumour about Kanye West after news spread that Ye was going around falsely advertising and spreading rumours that Pete Davidson has AIDS.

While doing his set at the festival, Davidson noted, "You know what’s really funny about that? AIDS is such an old-school-like thing. ‘You have AIDS.’ It’s just such a ’90s, early 2000s thing to like [come at me]." The comedian went on and shared that his friend in response to the rumours did something hilariously bizarre, "John Mulaney called me. He’s like, ‘AIDS? You should spread a rumour that he has polio!'" According to reports, in January this year West started spreading these unfounded rumours that painted Davidson as a gay man who contracted the virus. The Donda rapper also apparently told people that the comedian was a junkie.

However, these rumours were not out of spite but were allegedly purposefully spread to shame the artist as he was at the time rumoured to be dating Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian which later was proved true unlike all of the other comical rumours.

As for Pete and Kim's romance, things are looking up for the couple as they recently made their red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and then again at the Met Gala.

ALSO READ Kanye West raps about his family drama and Kim Kardashian divorce in new song