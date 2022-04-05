Pete Davidson rides Kim Kardashian's car for hilarious meetup with pal Scott Disick

The Kardashian clan is living it up. In a recent Instagram story, via ET, Scott Disick posted a hilarious exchange between him and Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson. The duo have recently been getting closer, previously, Davidson took over Scott's Instagram and posted a video of their "wild" boys night together that entailed them passing out on the couch while watching a movie.

On Sunday, Pete dropped by the Flip It Like Disick star's house in his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's new pink Moke electric open-top car which, according to reports, momager Kris had gifted the SKIMS founder for Christmas. Scott posted on his social media a video as the Saturday Night Live cast member waved goodbye and said, "Good to see you, man," To which Scott replied with another, "Good to see you," and thanked the comedian for dropping off the pizza. Pete then signed off, "Anytime! Hey, have a good night, alright?"

Meanwhile, Scott captioned the post wittingly, "Gotta love post mates." The duo have been bro-ing out recently since Pete and Kim made their relationship Instagram official earlier in March following her legally single status was declared by the court.

Check out Scott Disick and Pete Davidson's hilarious video by clicking HERE.

However, the couple had been shadowed by drama when Kanye was openly bombarding the couple on his social media which thereafter stopped when he was temporarily banned from the platform following his post calling out host Trevor Noah and abusing him using racial slurs. According to recent reports, Kanye has promised the KUWTK alum that he would stop harassing Pete and will take time apart to get better.

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian addresses her work ethic controversy: It was taken out of context