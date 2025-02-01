Pete Davidson Says Goodbye to Tattoos Focusing on Sobriety Journey: 'Been a Years-long Process'

Pete Davidson has erased his tattoos in the name of fashion. He has spent a whopping $200,000 so far on tattoo removal as he enters his thirties, focusing on sobriety and his career.

The Saturday Night Live graduate and actor, now 30 years old, has been removing the tattoos that covered his body for several years in the hopes of streamlining his acting career. According to an insider close to Davidson, one day, he decided to take off the rings from his neck. This initiated a long and expensive process.

The source told People, "He just woke up one day and wanted them gone, and it’s been a years-long process."

Another positive change around the same time is his sobriety since September and a reported 20-pound weight gain. Insiders confirm that Davidson is in a great place and is receiving wonderful reviews for Dog Man.

"Things are going really well for him. Things are heading in the right direction, and he’s receiving excellent reviews for the movie," the insider shared with the outlet.

In a recent appearance on the Today show, Davidson candidly spoke of the painful nature of tattoo removal, advising people who are considering tattoos to be certain. He also added, "I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?' I was like, 'I got to change it up a little bit.'"

According to the outlet’s source, Davidson maintains many of his friendships with exes, such as Kim Kardashian. His tattoos once indicated past relationships, but he is still on good terms with old partners.

Advertisement

Pete Davidson is now focused on his sobriety journey and a bright future ahead in the entertainment world.