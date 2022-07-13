Pete Davidson says it's his 'dream' to become a father someday amid ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian seem to be going strong since they began dating each other last year. While the couple's PDA-filled photos have been taking the internet by storm, in a recent interview with Kevin Hart, Davidson's quote about being a "family guy" is making fans wonder if the couple will consider having kids together in the future.

In a sneak peek clip of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart show which was released on Tuesday, Davidson was seen having a conversation with the fellow comedian about wanting to embrace fatherhood someday. Pete can be heard saying, "[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favourite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid." The former SNL member further added, "That’s like my dream."

The promo further shows Davidson calling his wish "corny" to which Hart then responds, "It’s not super corny it’s the best God damn thing you can do in life." Pete further spoke about how he has been preparing himself to take on the responsibility of children adding, "I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier."

Davidson seems to be getting close to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's four kids, whom she shares with ex-Kanye West. The comedian was previously spotted bonding with Kardashian's kids. With Davidson and Kardashian's romance going strong since last October, it won't be a surprise if the couple do think about planning their future soon.

