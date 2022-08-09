Pete Davidson seeks trauma therapy due to 'negativity' coming from Kanye West's online attacks: Report

Following Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's breakup, Kanye West seemed to return to Instagram to attack the comedian with a post that featured a snap of a newspaper which broadcasted the headline, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." The post left fans shocked and it seemed like the latest attempt by Ye to troll Pete after his posts earlier this year.

After Davidson and Kardashian had made their relationship official on social media earlier this year, Kanye shared several Instagram posts attacking the comedian and later deleted the same. According to People, a source informed how West's posts have impacted Davidson's mental health. The source informed that Pete "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to threatening posts.

The source further added, "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help." It was also revealed by the source that Pete has no regrets about dating Kardashian and that she has been supportive of him all through. Following his breakup from Kim, Pete merely wants to focus on his career informed the source to People.

It was reported last week that Pete and Kim had parted ways after nine months of dating. The reason for their breakup has been believed to be the long-distance relationship that the duo tried to maintain amid their hectic work schedules. Given how Kim prioritises her children, it would not have been feasible for her to travel often to meet Pete amid his filming schedules.

