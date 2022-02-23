Pete Davidson seemingly takes a dig at Kanye West with THIS Instagram update after the rapper's online attack

Pete Davidson managed to keep his cool all through while Kanye West was seen throwing shade at him repeatedly in his public Instagram posts. While Davidson who is currently in a relationship with West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian didn't release any official statements related to their beef, the comedian seems to have subtly reacted to all the drama.

Pete Davidson, who recently made his comeback on Instagram amid all the Kanye drama, seemed to take a dig at Kanye with his latest Instagram update. The Saturday Night Live star didn't update any posts on his account but added a link in his bio instead that fans believe is his way of responding to West.

The link in Davidson's bio is a YouTube clip from the 1982 movie The King of Comedy, which shows character Rupert Pupkin delivering his famous line: “Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." Fans have been connecting this update on Pete's account as his way of throwing shade at Kanye and many also appreciated it.

Davidson's fans left several comments on the YouTube clip adding that it was a classy move to not throw any direct attacks at West. As for the rest of his Instagram account, the comedian follows only three accounts which include Kim Kardashian, Sebastian Stan and Staten Island Ferry Hawks. Kim Kardashian was also among the first people to follow Davidson after the comedian returned to social media.

Pete and Kim first sparked romance rumours in October last year after the duo was spotted hanging out over the Halloween weekend following Kardashian's SNL hosting debut.

