Pete Davidson sends flowers to girlfriend Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner on Mother's Day

Kris Jenner had a special Mother's Day celebration as she received sweet wishes not only from her kids but also the extended family members. While Kris' kids Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie already made her Mother's Day special, it was a treat to see the momager receive even more love on the special day as Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson also sent her flowers.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kris shared a photo of the bouquet of flowers that she received from Davidson and in response to the same wrote, "Thank you #PeteDavidson Love you." Not only Pete though, but Kris also received gifts from Kourtney's fiance Travis Barker and also Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson. Kris' story also featured a photo of the flowers that she received from Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

Sharing a photo with her Kardashian-Jenner kids, Kris wrote, “I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of. love you all more than words can say!" She also posted throwback photos with her own mother as well as a stunning vintage photo of her grandmother.

Kourtney also gave a glimpse of the Mother’s Day brunch held at the Jenner's house in her Instagram story which showcased an amazing spread consisting of donuts, muffins, quiches, salad, french toast, pancakes, fruit, smoothies and more. Kourtney also gave a glimpse of the special breakfast prepared for her by her kids which consisted of a wooden box that said "love you to the moon and back" and a grapefruit.

