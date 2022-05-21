Pete Davidson to skip Kourtney Kardashian's Italy wedding for Saturday Night Live; Reports

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, is said to be skipping her sister Kourtney Kardashian's alleged Italian wedding to Travis Barker. The 28-year-old is unable to attend, according to a source, since he is scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, which is anticipated to be his last appearance on the sketch program.

However, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family arrived in Portofino, Italy, on Friday, and went out for a pre-wedding meal with Kourtney and Travis in the city. The reported Italian wedding of Kourtney and Travis is slated to take place this weekend at Portofino's Castello Brown, as per US Weekly. The pair married last Sunday in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara after getting engaged in October after less than a year of dating but more than a decade of friendship.

Prior to that, Kourtney and Travis surprised fans by marrying in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April, despite the fact that the weddings were not legally binding. However, Pete's rumoured absence from the couple's Italian 'I dos' may come as a shock to Kardashian fans, given how close the comedian and Kim have been. After sharing a kiss in a skit during Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting role in October, the pair started dating in November of last year. Kim has now made the relationship public on Instagram, and she just made her red carpet debut with Pete at The White House Correspondents' Dinner in late April.

During their appearance at the Met Gala earlier this month, the couple also ascended the stairs of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Meanwhile, Pete stated on Friday that he will be leaving Saturday Night Live after the 47th season finale. Davidson originally started Saturday Night Live in 2014 and rapidly rose to prominence as one of the show's breakthrough performers.

