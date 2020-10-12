Pete Davidson SLAMS Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for anti trans comments; Asks ‘What’s wrong with her?’

Pete Davidson recently poked fun at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, for her trans-phobic comments over the past few months.

Pete Davidson is calling out J.K. Rowling. The 26-year-old King of Staten Island star responded to the Harry Potter author’s past transphobic comments during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (October 10). “I long for a few young years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally,” he joked during the show.

He defended his six Harry Potter tattoos, saying he “didn’t know that J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson.” “I have a Game of Thrones tattoo and now I’m terrified [author] George R.R. Martin is going to be like, ‘Hey, if you enjoyed what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait till you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans.’ It’s crazy times we live in! It’s not fair.”

“What’s wrong with her? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure,” he continued.

