Pete Davidson sports MASSIVE neck hickey on date night with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson recently sported a massive mark on his neck, which seemingly looked like a hickey! Photos obtained by the Daily Mail from the SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and Davidson dinner date show a hickey on the left side of his neck, directly below his ear as reported by Daily Mail. Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, stepped out for dinner at the swanky Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, California and arrived together in his Lamborghini SUV.

The couple left the restaurant hand-in-hand, and Davidson chivalrously opened the car door for Kardashian. In the pictures after they sat in the car, the KKW Beauty founder can be seen giggling in the SNL writer’s company.

A source previously spoke to Page Six about the new couple and revealed: “She’s acting like a teenager. She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy. They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps. They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out.”

The rumours of the duo’s union started when Kim made her hosting debut on SNL last month and even shared a kiss with Pete on-screen. Since then, the off-beat couple has been spotted many times together as they enjoy some one-on-one time as well as date nights with their family and fellow flames Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

