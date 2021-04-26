Pete Davidson SPOTTED with ladylove & Bridgerton alum Phoebe Dynevor 1st time since dating rumours started

Comedian Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor seemingly confirmed their romance as they were recently photographed together for the first time since rumours of their dating began

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor were recently spotted together for the first time since they seemingly started dating, and by the looks of it, the duo definitely seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. In the photos that Daily Mail obtained, the duo was seen grocery shopping and strolling in the UK countryside. For the unversed Davidson, 27, is currently visiting Dynevor, 26 in Manchester, UK, where she currently lives.

In the photo, the couple giggled as they wrapped their arms around each other and smiled ear to ear in one another’s direction. According to Us Weekly, the pair was confirmed to be dating earlier this month. According to an insider that spoke to the tabloid, Pete and Phoebe are still going strong though they aren’t able to spend much time with each other physically. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. … They’re not looking to rush things.” The Insider added that, although Dynevor is shooting in the US and Davidson lives in the US, the couple seem to be quite ‘happy with each other’. The source further shared that, “He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

Rumours of chemistry between Saturday Night Live star and the Bridgerton actress were first heard of in February when Dynevor made a trip to New York. Fans spotted them getting cosy in the UK in the following months in many occasions. The King of Staten Island actor was previously linked with Ariana Grande from June to October 2018. Following his engagement, he was paired with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber. Dynevor was previously paired with Simon Merrill and Sean Teale. After Bridgerton premiered in December 2020, fans were quick to speculate she was romantically involved with her costar and onscreen husband Rege-Jean Page.

