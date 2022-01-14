Pete Davidson being considered to host Oscars 2022? Award show producers think 'he is on the rise'

Pete Davidson will reportedly host Oscars 2022 and fans can't keep calm! According to a report from Page Six, the SNL comedian's people "are talking to the producers" about providing him with the potential hosting opportunity. For those unversed, the Oscars have reported that they are going to have a host for the 2022 event in March after telecasting the show without any hosts for the past three years.

According to a report by Page Six, Davidson has been in talks with the Academy Awards producers but nothing has been confirmed yet. Previously, it was also reported that Tom Holland and Zendaya might be the potential hosts for Oscars this year, but that rumour too hasn't been addressed by the makers yet.

Page Six's report stated that with his work, Davidson "gets a demographic that is hard to get." Page Six's source also reported that due to his career doing well, the producers might be interested to have the comedian on board. "He is in a good space...and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation," the report noted.

As for his personal life, the SNL star has been linked to Kim Kardashian after they were spotted at a theme park in October. Since then, the two have been on many dates, including some in Pete Davidson's native place, Staten Island. The comedian has been in news for his love life as well!

What do you think about Pete Davidson as the host for Oscars 2022?

