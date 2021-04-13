Pete Davidson teases romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor when asked about his 'celebrity crush'.

Several international reports had earlier revealed that Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson were making long distance work by visiting each other in the UK and US respectively.

For the last few weeks, if there's one rumoured couple that's making headlines, it has been SNL's Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The comedian and actor was recently speaking to a group of Marquette University students virtually and participated in a Question and Answer session with them. While the comedian fielded a couple of questions, he was asked who is his celebrity crush by one of the students.

In the Zoom Q&A, Pete did not shy away from answering the question as he smiled cheekily and said, "I'm with my celebrity crush." However, the comedian refused to divulge anymore details and did not name Phoebe. While Pete did not name Phoebe, his answer definitely has fueled rumours about him and Phoebe that have been doing the rounds since the last few weeks.

For the unversed, several international reports had revealed that Phoebe and Pete were making long distance work by visiting each other in the UK and US respectively.

In March, a Page Six report had revealed that a fan spotted the duo in Phoebe's hometown in the UK. As per the report, Pete and Phoebe were seen taking a walk around a quaint little village and were spotted by a teen schoolgirl. They were spotted at the village of Caverswall in Staffordshire by 14-year-old Tilly Wagg. The teenager spoke to the publication and revealed that Phoebe and Pete "looked like they they were in a relationship". Click the link below to read more details.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor further fuel dating rumours as fan spots them 'holding hands & hugging' in UK

Share your comment ×