From Pete Davidson to Tom Holland; 5 celebrities we think would make for a perfect host at Oscars 2022

The Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars) will feature a host for the first time in three years in 2022. Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night host, was the most recent celebrity to occupy the post in 2018. In February 2019, the Academy decided to proceed with the Oscar ceremony without a host. However, The Academy stated earlier this week that this year's programme will feature a presenter, but has not yet revealed who that host will be. Now, with a host officially taking part in the 94th edition of the Oscars this March, people are speculating who will take the reins. Is it going to be another talk show host? A well-liked comic? or a movie star? While we wait for an official news on that, scroll down to know 5 celebrities, we think will make a perfect host.

Pete Davidson

Mr. Kim Kardashian is currently one of the most attractive men in the world. Interestingly, there were recent reports that the Academy is currently in negotiations with the star. Unfortunately, it was later reported that it is highly unlikely that Davidson would land the gig. However, we wish to see Pete as a host in the future.

Tom Holland

He's nice, young, and a Marvel superhero, not to mention half of an almost unfathomably cute Hollywood power couple. Interestingly, the star also said during a recent interview, "What kind of f***ing moron wouldn't host the Oscars?"

Aubrey Plaza

The actress has already hosted the Independent Spirit Awards, so she already has an advantage over the rest of the field. Who wouldn't want to watch major celebs cringe a little if they saw Aubrey Plaza playing deadpan on stage? Imagine the actress opening the ceremony with her own rendition of West Side Story and then questioning Steven Spielberg about why she wasn't picked as Maria.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is consistently on the list of best-dressed Oscar guests, so why not boost her elegance, attractiveness, and class by a factor of a hundred and let her run the show? Her work on Modern Family has already proven she's amusing, and she's even hosted Saturday Night Live, so it's only natural to give her a chance. If not this year, then in the near future.

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal

Oscar Isaac and his bestfriend Pedro Pascal, are the personification of a Hollywood bromance in real life. So it'd be great to see that excitement translated onto the big screen for an evening of cinematic celebration. Plus, even though we know they'd probably act like absolute goofballs if they got together to host, they'd both look beautiful in matching tuxes.

Who is your choice for a Oscar host this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

