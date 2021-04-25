Pete Davidson visits Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor amid dating rumours; Source says ‘He's serious about her’

Amid relationship rumours, Pete Davidson will be reportedly paying a visit to Phoebe Dynevor during his SNL mid-season break. Take a look.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been sparking dating rumours for quite a while now. In recent weeks, the duo has been spotted hanging out together and there have been several reports about the pair’s possible relationship. Although neither of them has confirmed the reports, sources have told outlets about how close the two are. According to a report by PEOPLE, the Saturday Night Live comedian is visiting the Bridgerton star during his SNL mid-season break.

A source told the news outlet that the two are "really into each other,” while also adding, "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her." Speculations about the duo’s relationship began in the month of March when the comedian was spotted spending time in Manchester, England, where the actress had been living with her mother due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fan had shared a selfie with the star on social media, which added to the gossip. Entertainment Tonight also reported that the duo was seen holding hands while they were out together in the UK.

A month before that, Dynevor also took a trip to NYC. The star has shared a series of posts on her social media while she spent time in Brooklyn. "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," she captioned the post. Fans of the two also noticed that they were donning matching necklaces that read “PD”. In a Q&A session, Pete was asked about who his celebrity crush is. To which he replied, "I'm with my celebrity crush."

Also Read| Pete Davidson reportedly told his friends about being in a 'serious relationship' with Phoebe Dynevor

Share your comment ×