Pete Davidson wants Kim Kardashian's family to know his relationship with her isn't 'just a fling'

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance seems to be going strong and while the latter's family seems to be happy about her current relationship, it seems the Saturday Night Live star has also been trying on his part to bond with them and wants to show them who he really is doing so with subtle gestures as per an Entertainment Tonight source.

Pete and Kim have been hitting the headlines for their romantic outings and it seems the couple's relationship is headed for a serious route. Revealing details about how Davidson is bonding with not just Kim but her family too, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim's family in his own subtle ways. He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better. He wants the family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that."

Amid all the Kanye West drama, it seems Pete has been keeping his cool and hasn't responded to any of the posts despite the rapper taking repeated digs at him. While Davidson who has been off social media for the past few years recently rejoined Instagram, he is yet to share any posts although his account is following Kim Kardashian already.

Kim and Pete recently also enjoyed their first Valentine's Day together and were spotted heading out for a romantic date.

