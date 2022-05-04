Pete Davidson was supportive towards Kim Kardashian during her struggle to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made a splash at Met Gala 2022 as the couple arrived together for fashion's biggest night. Kim hit the headlines for sporting a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 and while she looked stunning, it wasn't an easy task, fitting into the dress for which she had to go through a 16-pound weight loss in three weeks.

In a behind-the-scenes video of her trial of the gown that was posted by TMZ, Kim can be seen trying on the dress for the first time and is also accompanied by Pete Davidson for the same. As curators help Kim get into Monroe's iconic dress, Davidson can be seen cheering Kim as she says she’s "got it." The video showcases Kim panicking while trying to fit into the dress.

The SKIMS founder at one point even asks Pete if she should hit the gym and the Saturday Night Live star can be seen being all supportive towards her as he tell her to "relax" saying, "You couldn’t even get it halfway last time" and adding that she's doing good.

While Kim managed to lose enough weight to eventually don the dress, the dress could not be zipped up all the way, so they used a string to tie it at the top and a white vintage fur coat to cover that area of her behind.

The video further shows Kim trying to walk around in the dress and at one point she can be seen smiling as Davidson gives her a high-five on successfully channelling the look that she was going for.

