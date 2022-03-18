Pete Davidson will NOT be heading to space on the Blue Origin flight; Here's why

Amid reports questioning if Kim Kardashian will be joining Pete Davidson for his space excursion, it has now been confirmed that the Saturday Night Live comedian will in fact be not going on the Blue Origin flight that is headed to space. It was confirmed by the Jeff Bezos-founded company's Twitter page that Pete is no longer going to space.

The company announced on Thursday that the flight is being postponed and in their announcement, they wrote, "Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

While it has not been revealed why the comedian is not a part of the project anymore, it seems the delay in dates could have been an issue. The SNL star is yet to release a statement regarding the change of plans and fans are wondering if it has a connection to his new relationship.

Kim Kardashian recently opened up for the first time in an interview about dating Pete as she revealed that she's never been happier. The SKIMS founder also revealed that the couple who recently went Instagram official has a lot of cute photos together that she's trying not to post too many at once. Kardashian stated that being in her 40s has taught her to look out for her own happiness and maintained that she has found the same with Davidson and wants it to remain forever.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson after dropping West from her last name