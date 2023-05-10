Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders opens up about their lowkey romance; Fans REACT

In the Saturday Night Live comic, Chase Sui Wonders has finally opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson. The couple has been often spotted together but they mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight for the greater part.

In a conversation with Nylon, Chase opened up about herself, her career, and her relationship with Pete Davidson. They first met during the filming of Bodies Bodies Bodies in Australia.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted chatting nine months after their breakup

Chase Sui Wonders on her relationship

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson are now working on the new project called Bupkis which is loosely based on the latter's life. The real life couple will once again play love interest in this new project but in a stronger relationship. Chase said that Bupkis is super close and personal to her heart.

She said, ‘[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing. As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again’.

Chase Sui Wonders also talked about her real relationship with Pete Davidson and said, ‘We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred’.

Earlier during an interview with ET, Pete said that Chase is the best.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian just take a dig at ex Pete Davidson? Deets inside

Fans reaction

Fans were really happy with Pete Davidson’s new relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. They fawned over the couple's low key romance on social media. One user commented, ‘Man the way she describes their relationship is so calm and healthy. She seems incredibly level-headed while the other one wrote, ‘I loved watching them interact on the show, they are so cute together’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Very Cute Couple': Martha Stewart gushes over Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders