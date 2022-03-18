Pete Davidson's SNL co-star Chris Redd reveals how the comedian is reacting to the Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson doesn't have social media and hasn't made any official interview statements, thus leaving his fans wondering how he has been holding up amid Kanye West drama. In a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Pete's SNL co-star Chris Redd commented on the ongoing situation between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Davidson.

Revealing how Pete has been amid all the drama, Redd maintained that the comedian is "starting to talk again" and further added that the Saturday Night Live star is "handling it well." Chris who has previously impersonated Kanye on SNL opened up about the ongoing drama having a serious layer to it which is why he has been refraining from making any jokes.

Speaking about the same, he said, "There is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of. I'm not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself, so I'm very aware of those things. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of", The Jess Cagle show.

While Redd added that the ongoing drama has led him to come up with several jokes, he doesn't want to use them publicly and put his friend Pete Davidson in a weird situation.

In the meantime, Kim Kardashian recently went Instagram official with Davidson and also spoke about their relationship for the first time during her The Ellen Show appearance. Kardashian confirmed that the comedian has multiple "cute" tattoos related to her and that he has also branded himself with Kim's name on his chest.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian on finding her happiness with Pete Davidson: I want to hold on to that forever