Peter Andre feels he finished his reality show way too soon

Singer Peter Andre says he could have been as big as the reality TV stars the Kardashians if he had not taken a step back from his reality show "Peter Andre: The Next Chapter", later known as "Peter Andre: My Life" in the 2000s.
"The reality show that I did started in 2004 and we were the second people to do it. The first family to really do it were 'The Osbournes' and we always said we would do up to 10 series and then we'd quit because that's what 'The Osbournes' did," Andre told Mail Online, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Andre feels he finished too soon.

"I thought if you kept going you'd lose ratings and we were really high in our ratings, it was the highest on ITV2 at the time and I thought we'd quit while we're ahead. Afterwards I saw the Kardashians get bigger and bigger and I thought, 'Damn it.' We could have been as big as the Kardashians. Maybe we finished way too soon," he said.

The "Mysterious Girl" singer also shared that his eldest children - Junior and Princess, who he has with his former-wife Katie Price - are naturals when it comes to the spotlight, compared to his younger children Theo and Amelia, whom he has with his wife Emily MacDonagh.

