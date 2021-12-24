Peter Dinklage addresses backlash over Game Of Thrones finale: It's fiction, move on

Peter Dinklage is aware that Game of Thrones viewers were dissatisfied with the series' conclusion. When the HBO blockbuster ended in 2019, viewers were eager to express their displeasure with the show's conclusion. Their dissatisfied replies prompted the formation of a Change.org petition requesting a re-do.

Dinklage, 52, spoke on the Game of Thrones finale in a recent interview with The New York Times, as per PEOPLE. "They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on," joked Dinklage, who is set to star as the romantic lead in the new movie musical Cyrano. "No, but the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it. Yeah, it was called Game of Thrones, but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, 'Who's going to be on the throne?' I don't know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that," the actor continued.

So, why does he think people despised the finale so much? According to Dinklage, "I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them."

Game of Thrones aired for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. The renowned series, based on author George R.R. Martin's fantasy books follow nine noble houses as they fought for control of Westeros. Dinklage won four Emmys for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

