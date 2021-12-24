Peter Dinklage admits he 'self sabotaged' his relationships before meeting wife Erica Schmidt

Meeting his wife, Erica Schmidt, impacted Peter Dinklage's perspective on relationships. Dinklage, 52, acknowledged to The New York Times about his new film musical Cyrano, which was written by Schmidt, that he used to self-sabotage his relationships until meeting Schmidt, whom he married in 2005.

"I was guilty of always falling for someone where it wasn't reciprocated because keeping it at a distance is more romantic than bringing it up close," Dinklage said as per PEOPLE. "You fall for people you know aren't going to return that, so it's even more tormented, and you're not interested in the people interested in you. That's how my brain worked because I was a self-saboteur when I was young."

The four-time Emmy winner, who portrayed Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, went on to say, "You get a bit older and you realize that has nothing to do with anything. But it's okay because in your 20s everybody should be a mess." Dinklage went on to say that he used to feel "unworthy" in relationships. Meanwhile, Dinklage portrays the titular character in Cyrano, his upcoming movie, in which he feels unworthy of love due to his physical looks. Feeling helpless about his unsaid love for Roxanne (Haley Bennett), he instead assists another guy called Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in wooing Roxanne with his own words.

Interestingly, Dinklage described how he overcame his self-sabotage, implying that it had something to do with finding the perfect companion. He said as per PEOPLE, "I think other people do that to you. If anybody's been lucky enough to experience love, it just grabs hold of you. You don't control how you feel, but you can choose what to do with it."

