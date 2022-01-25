Peter Dinklage criticises Disney for remaking Snow White with its 'f**** backwards' story

Game Of Thrones alum, Peter Dinklage is currently promoting his upcoming film Cyrano. The actor while speaking with comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast addressed several things including Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White starring Latina actress Rachel Zegler. Dinklage called the film's remake hypocritical as he called out the studio for taking pride in casting a Latina actress but keeping its backwards storyline the same.

The actor while discussing the same added, "Well, you know, it's really progressive to cast a — literally no offense to anybody, but I was a little taken aback by [how] they were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.' Take a step back and look at what you're doing there."

He further added, "It makes no sense to me, because you're progressive in one way and then you're still making that f*****g backward story of seven dwarves living in a cave. What the f**k are you doing, man?"

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first full length animated feature from Disney, and is one of the studio’s most iconic films. It has been confirmed that Marc Webb will be directing the film along with Marc Platt as the producer. The film is expected to begin production this year. It was stated by Webb that it was Zegler's singing ability and more that made her perfect for the classic Disney fairytale.

