Peter Dinklage REVEALS having mixed feelings about Game of Thrones coming to an end

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has stated that the show was the "hardest thing to walk away from" because it had become his life, both on and off-screen. The 52-year-old actor played fan favourite Tyrion Lannister in the hit fantasy drama series for a decade, and during that time, the cast and crew became a family.

Peter, who is also known for his appearances in the Death At A Funeral flicks, made the remarks on the New Year's Eve broadcast of The Graham Norton Show. As per ET Canada, Dinklage explained that his co-stars and the crew on the show became ‘a family’, as "I lived in Ireland, so for me it wasn’t just the show, it was a life, which was the hardest thing to walk away from." From the show's first episode in April 2011, until its final episode in May 2019, Peter had played the scheming nobleman Tyrion.

Meanwhile, Comedian Joe Lycett, who also appeared in the hour-long special episode of The Graham Norton Show, revealed that he was a long-time fan of the show but had an 'issue' when popstar Ed Sheeran made a cameo appearance. Joe, 33, stated that while he likes Ed, he 'didn't love the Venn diagram where they crossed over,' and that Ed's character should have fought or been killed instead of just singing a song. However, Peter quipped that the negotiations for Ed and other cameos to appear on the programme were 'probably done at the pub, and then when they actually turned up it was like "Oh no, now we have to write a scene for them!"

Anyone who has ever spoken to a Game of Thrones fan (or spent any time at all on the internet) will know that the final season of the once-famous programme was not well-received. While Peter was amused by Joe's gripe, the actor has lately expressed his annoyance with the ongoing whining about how the show concluded. He claimed that "there was some backlash about the ending because they were angry at us for breaking up with them."

ALSO READ:Peter Dinklage admits he 'self sabotaged' his relationships before meeting wife Erica Schmidt