Peter Dinklage TEASES his character Eitri's return in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year and while fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the teaser of the film, it seems actor Peter Dinklage may have given away a small spoiler. The actor during his recent interview with Empire hinted that his MCU character of Eitiri may be returning in Thor 4.

For the unreversed, Dinklage's character had appeared in Avengers: Infinity War as it was Eitri who helped Thor (Chris Hemsworth) forge the Stormbreaker, the weapon with which the God of Thunder could fight Thanos (Josh Brolin). During his recent interview, Peter seemed to have given a vague answer which seemed to suggest that he may be making an MCU return.

While talking about the same, he said, "Well, there's another Thor movie there, isn't there? Coming out that Taika's directed. But, I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything. If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn't mean it's your last Marvel movie. That's the crazy thing, it doesn't matter. Somebody could make a TV—now, there's TV shows. It's Marvel World, we're just all part of it", via Empire.

With Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi returns for his second Thor movie after Ragnarok and it also marks the MCU debut of Christian Bale as the villain. The film will also have Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster. As per reports, the film's first teaser could be released soon. The film is slated for a release in July 2022.

