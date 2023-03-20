Peter Hardy, Neighbours actor, dies at 66 in snorkelling accident

Australian actor and musician Peter Hardy, known to be a part of shows like McLeod's Daughter and Neighbours, has died aged 66. Read on to find out how the Perth-born theatre artist known for starring and singing in various plays, shows, and films lost his life.

How did Peter Hardy die?

As per reports, Hardy drowned at a beach in Western Australia on the morning of March 16. The 66-year-old was snorkeling on South Beach in Fremantle when his unconscious body was found in the water. The onlookers are said to have performed CPR to revive him until paramedics arrived but he was announced dead soon after. Hardy was reportedly visiting from London to see his mother in the city nearby Perth in Western Australia. According to The West Australian, he had posted on social media and tagged himself at Cottesloe and South Beach in Fremantle about an hour before he was found passed out in the water.

Condolences pour in for Peter Hardy

Condolences and notes of remembrance poured in after the news of Hardy's passing started reaching friends and family. His brother, Michael Hardy, confirmed the news of his death via a Facebook post that said, "I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning. This is the only means I have of contacting his wide group of loved ones and friends. Rest in peace my beloved little brother."

ALSO READ: John Wick star Lance Reddick dead at 60: Take a look at his career, personal life and more

Andy Burns, a friend of Hardy, shared pictures of him and posted, "On the morning of March 16th a dear friend was taken from us... the amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkeling at South Beach Perth. He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit, and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home. Words cannot express how deeply I feel this loss, We've been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80s."

He added, "He was a superb actor a wonderful singer and guitarist he also played drums and sax. He always loved performing in the theatre as well as film and TV. He decided to buy a canal boat in London which he set up beautifully with some recording gear and he'd send me guitar tracks recorded there to add backings to." Burns finished off by saying, "Heartfelt condolences to all his family and many friends over this devastating loss especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa our thoughts are with you... Vale dear friend Peter Hardy RIP... Adele and I are inconsolable right now over such a hard loss."