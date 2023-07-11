Peter Kowalsky 'Mean Pete', Remembering Never's main vocalist passes away after battling cancer

Peter Kowalsky 'Mean Pete', the renowned vocalist of metalcore and hardcore bands such as Remembering Never, Until the End, xBISHOPx, and Ether Coven, has passed away. He succumed to cancer. The bands had previously updated the fans in 2020 about his health. They had informed fans that Mean Pete was recovering after he was diagnosed with cancer in early 2020.

Kowalsky's friend, Vadim Taver broke the news of his death on Facebook in the Furnace Fest Community group. He wrote, "Some unfortunate news to share. I know a lot of you probably knew him from posting here every now and then or from the bands he played in, but unfortunately, Peter Kovalsky passed away today from an aggressive cancer that had returned."

Taver reminisced about the last time he met the vocalist, "I remember meeting him in 2000/2001 when This Day Forward played Club Q in Ft. Lauderdale and Remembering Never was opening. We played countless shows together with Until the End and even though we didn't speak regularly, I considered him a friend through the years.”

In his tribute, he added, “Thankfully, I got to see him last year because of Furnace Fest, but didn't think that would be our last meeting. Rest easy, old friend."

Peter Kowalsky was battling cancer

Kowalsky had been fighting an valiant battle with stage 3 colon cancer since his diagnosis in early 2020. Throughout his fight, he underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and other treatments. Despite the challenges, he showed resilience and even performed with Shai Hulud at the 2021 Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, during a period of remission.

Kowalsky owned a music label by the name of Dead Truth Records, which is located in Palm Springs, Florida, his home town.

Following the news of his death, Kowalsky was fondly remembered by friends, fans, and fellow musicians, including Zao, who wrote on facebook, “Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of "Mean Pete" Kowalsky.” He continued, “We shared many great times on the road (and almost shared more). Any time around him was a good time and the world was a better place with him in it.”

Musicians like Terminal Nation, Stick to Your Guns, Josh James of Eighteen Visions, and many others also extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

