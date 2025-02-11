Peter Krause Reacts to 9-1-1 Finale Fire Scene And Reveals if Character Bobby Survived: 'Process of Letting Go...'

The 9-1-1 Season 7 finale delivered intense moments, leaving fans eager for what comes next. Peter Krause, who plays Bobby Nash, shared his thoughts on the season’s dramatic ending, his character’s journey, and what’s ahead for the series.

The finale confirmed that Bobby is alive after the fire at his and Athena’s house. However, their home was completely destroyed. Krause reflected on Bobby’s resilience, saying, “There’s a continuing process of letting go of the past, but he has an incredible family around him.”

He praised 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear for deepening Bobby and Athena’s relationship this season, calling it a “very important season” for their journey together.

However, Bobby’s return to work wasn’t smooth. He came back to find that Gerrard, the former captain known for creating a difficult work environment, had taken over the 118.

“It’s sort of like he stepped in some dog doo,” Krause said about Bobby’s realization that he had officially quit. “That was sort of a leap, I think, that he just had to think that he would show up at the firehouse and then he could go right back to work.”

One of the most emotional aspects of the season was Bobby’s flashbacks to his past, including his father and childhood trauma. “We hadn’t really taken a glimpse into Bobby’s past in that way,” Krause stated.

He said it’s important to understand the person and the demons they’re working through. He praised actor John Brotherton, who played Bobby’s father, for portraying a flawed but complex character.

Another key relationship was between Bobby and Amir, played by Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Krause called working with Warner one of the highlights of the season.

He said he is one of the most generous actors he has worked with throughout his career. He added, “I’d love to do more with him.”

The destruction of their home left fans wondering where Bobby and Athena will live. Krause shared that there have been discussions about them staying in a hotel or a small apartment at the start of next season.

As for Bobby’s professional future, Krause hopes to see his character continue his role in AA. “I’d like to see Bobby help people in the AA arena,” he said. He also enjoys the humor and camaraderie within the 118. “I particularly like the banter inside the fire engine… it’s such a great cast.”

