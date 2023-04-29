Peter Pan & Wendy: Where and how to watch, release date, cast details, fan reactions and more

Fantasy and fairytale enthusiasts are in for a treat as the fantasy adventure live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy has just been released. From the release date to streaming details and fan reactions, here is everything you need to know about the recently released film.

Peter Pan & Wendy: release date and where to watch it

Based on Walt Disney's 1953 animated film Peter Pan, this live-action adaptation premiered on April 28, 2023, on Disney+ internationally. The one hour forty-three minutes long film is directed by David Lowery while the screenplay has been written by Lowery himself as well as Toby Halbrooks. The filmmaker is known for his work on biographical crime film The Old Man & The Gun and medieval fantasy film The Green Knight.

Peter Pan & Wendy cast and filming

Peter Pan & Wendy stars Alexander Molony, who is making his film debut, and Ever Anderson in the titular roles of Peter Pan and Wendy. Apart from them, actors like Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan also feature in the fairytale adaptation film.

Development on the film began back in April 2016, but the production team expanded over the next four years due to the reworking of the script. The film's production got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the filming finally began in March of 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Other filming locations include Bonavista Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador. Certain reshoots for the film continued to take place in February 2022.

Peter Pan & Wendy plot

Peter Pan & Wendy revolves around the titular characters Peter Pan and Wendy, who reach the magical world of Neverland with Wendy's brothers and Peter's best friend, a fairy who is named Tinker Bell. The two go on adventures in the magical land and face Peter's archenemy Captain Hook. "Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up," the official synopsis reads.

Peter Pan & Wendy fan reactions

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing their thoughts and reactions about the live-action adaptation. One user wrote, "#PeterPanAndWendy is a fantastic remake of a Disney classic. David Lowery did an outstanding job of bringing Peter Pan and Wendy's narrative to life. It's touching, amusing & well-paced. Jude Law is fantastic as Captain Hook. One of the best Disney adaptations to date."

Another said, "Peter Pan and Wendy is finally out and it is now honestly one of my favorite adaptations of Peter Pan. A fun and emotional spin on both the OG story and the Disney film that had me crying at many points, my hype was not misplaced #PeterPanAndWendy." A third felt, "David Lowery directed quite one of the most endearing, sincere, adaptations of Peter Pan. An emotional love letter to the original beloved book and Disney animated film that honors the story while treading new waters that fulfills the messages of Peter Pan and Wendy."

