Peter Sarsgaard Believes Working Constantly Is 'Some Type of Sacrifice’ For Him; Says He Like To ‘Take Turns’ In Work

Peter Sarsgaard has had a tough time choosing new projects for work because it felt like a small “sacrifice” every time. Speaking to People magazine while promoting his new film titled September 5, the actor revealed that he purposefully "take turns in terms of our work" to prioritize his family and personal life.

"I think at one point I used to think that I would work more if I could. But I think that's wrong," she shared. Sarsgaard believes that with that approach he would have taken things too far and done something he would not be proud of. Hence while saying yes to any project, he considers it to be a sacrifice.

“It's some type of sacrifice for me. Not a big one. Everyone else has got bigger sacrifices in the world, but just talking artistically — I can't work constantly,” he explained. “I have a whole other life. I have a family," Sarsgaard — who’s married to Maggie Gyllenhaal — added.

The couple first met at a dinner in 2001 and started dating the following year. In 2006, a rep told People magazine that the couple were engaged and expecting their first child together. They tied the knot in May 2009 and share two daughters: Ramona, 18, and Gloria Ray, 13.

When asked what relationship advice he’d like to give, the actor said every couple is different and has their dynamic. Speaking of his relationship with Gyllenhaal, he joked saying it “would have been difficult to be married to someone who had a more consistent type of employment in one place.”

His latest film September 5 directed by Tim Fehlbaum, Sarsgaard portrays Roone Arledge, the late ABC News executive. The movie is a recollection of the Munich massacre at the 1972 Olympics in Germany from the perspective of the ABC Sports broadcast team.

Speaking of the project, the actor said he wants to make sure that the project becomes the “best thing” it could be. “During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage of the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group,” reads the official synopsis.

September 5 will be released in theaters on January 9.