Peter Sarsgaard On Working With Wife Maggie Gyllenhaal In Upcoming Movie The Bride: 'She Challenges Me To Expect More...'

Peter Sarsgaard has been married to Maggie Gyllenhaal since 2009. The couple has previously worked together on several influential movies, and once again, they are collaborating on another project, their upcoming sci-fi monster film The Bride!

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Sarsgaard revealed his experience starring in this movie, which his wife Gyllenhaal wrote, directed, and co-produced. He shared that it's such a "pleasure acting" for her, noting that he trusted her because he knew she wouldn't include anything in the film that would make him feel "embarrassed." He added, "She challenges me to expect more from myself, to put more of myself into it."

The Sound of Silence movie actor further mentioned that not everyone you work with can tell how much effort you’re putting into your job, noting that, like any job, your commitment might not always stay at "100 percent," adding, "I forgive myself for times where I’ve seen myself do that in movies."

Peter Sarsgaard also shared that Maggie Gyllenhaal "specifically wrote" his role for the movie. "I’m the detective. I don’t know how much of a tease that is," he said, referring to his character. Sarsgaard explained that he grew up enjoying "detective" fiction, movies, and TV shows and even listened to The Shadow on cassette as a child.

The actor said he always had a "little fantasy" about being a detective, not as a police officer with guns, but as someone very intuitive who solves mysteries, noting, "My wife, I think, must have known because she wrote this character for me.”

According to the official synopsis, The Bride follows a lonely Frankenstein who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion for himself. The two revive a murdered young woman, and the Bride is born. She turns out to be more than they intended, "igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement," per Deadline.

Meanwhile, The Bride! is set to be released in theaters on September 26, 2025. The movie also features Penélope Cruz, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, and Julianne Hough.