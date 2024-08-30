Peter Sarsgaard Opens Up About Working With Christian Bale And Wife Maggie Gyllenhaal On Her Upcoming Film The Bride: 'Such A Phenomenal...'

Peter Sarsgaard is again collaborating with his wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, on her highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi monster film The Bride. In the movie, Sarsgaard plays a detective alongside his co-star Christian Bale, who will portray the role of Frankenstein monster. The Batman actor recently opened up about his experience working with Gyllenhaal and Bale on this project and teased some exciting details about the movie.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Sarsgaard revealed why he chose to join the cast of The Bride and shared his experience sharing the screen opposite his co-star Christian Bale. Sarsgaard said The Bride script is "the best thing" he’s ever read, emphasizing that the film is a big movie for adults and teenagers, noting that it aims to achieve what everyone hopes for in making a big film.

As for teaming up with Christian Bale, he told THR that Bale is a "phenomenal" actor with immense devotion to his craft, noting that, unlike some actors who try to stay in character the entire time, he doesn’t do it, expressing, "That changes the set when you have that type of leadership with him and with Maggie."

The Guilty actor then talked about his experience working with his wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, telling the outlet that she always writes every male role with him in mind but ultimately offers him the part she believes he will be "best suited" for.

He also highlighted the talented individuals involved in the project, expressing, "The people that are involved in every department — Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Jonny Greenwood doing the music and Dylan Tichenor doing editing," noting that these aren’t just skilled professionals but individuals with unique style and taste.

The actor teased that The Bride is a "punk," fast-paced, and deeply emotional film, with moments of violence and a wildly romantic tone, featuring big dance numbers. Sarsgaard described the film as ambitious and mentioned that, since his wife wrote it, he would say it is the "best" script he has ever read.

The Bride! is set to be released in theaters on September 26, 2025. According to Deadline, the film follows a lonely Frankenstein (Bale) who travels to 1930s Chicago to seek help from Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. Together, they bring a murdered young woman back to life, and the Bride is born. However, she becomes much more than they expected, "igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."