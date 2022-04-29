Petition to drop Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 surpasses 2 million signatures amid ongoing Johnny Depp lawsuit

Following the revelations in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, the public opinion seems to have taken a huge shift from years back when the actress first accused her then Husband of domestic violence. Fans, as well as Depp supporters on the case, have started a petition to vote for Heard to be removed from Aquaman 2.

The petition in question has now accumulated more than 2 million signatures. The petition reads, "Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser." As the lawsuit nears the end of its third week in court, the public seems to be changing sides as many have already deemed Heard guilty. The petition further notes, "Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry," and adds, "Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2," as per ET Canada.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday's hearing, Depp’s former agent Christian Carino claimed in his testimony that Heard's DV accusations were the reason behind Depp being dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by Disney.

For the unversed, Aquaman 2 which is titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023. According to recent reports, due to increasing hate towards the actress as a result of the lawsuit, her role in the movie has allegedly been reduced to a mere 10-minute mark though DC has yet to make an official statement about any of it.

