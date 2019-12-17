PewDiePie to take a break from work in 2020? Find Out

The YouTuber PewDiePie is a Swedish vlogger and comedian who was recently accused of racism and antisemitism.

The YouTube star PewDiePie is said to be taking a break from his work in 2020 as per the latest reports. The news has shocked many fans of the YouTube star who has the highest number of followers on his YouTube channel. Reports suggest that the YouTube star is very tired. The Youtuber PewDiePie is a Swedish vlogger and comedian who was accused recently of racism and antisemitism. The star PewDiePie whose real name is Felix Kjellberg has around 102 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The social media star has been facing the controversy about racism and antisemitism and is said to have made up his mind about staying away from work.

PewDiePie announced in a video has he felt really very tired and wants to break away for a while but said that he will be back. This video was to give the fans and his followers a heads up about him taking a break from his work. In the year 2017, PewDiePie was called out for using the N-word during a live gaming match. The Youtuber drew a lot of flak from the fans for his language. PewDiePie later on apologized for his act and said that he did not mean to say the word in a negative or insulting way.

The troubles for PewDiePie did not end there, in 2017, Disney ended its ties with PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg when antisemitic references were spotted his videos. These references include images of people holding signs that pointed to 'death to all Jews.'

Check out the video of PewDiePie:

