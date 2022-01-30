Peyton Manning reveals himself as a MAJOR Emily in Paris fan, compares it to NFL on Saturday Night Live

Peyton Manning made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live as the former pro football player appeared on the Weekend Update alongside Colin Jost. While Manning was expected to talk about Tom Brady's retirement rumours although the ex-footballer ended up talking about his love for Lily Collins' show Emily in Paris and at one point even donned the French beret.

Professing his love for the Netflix show, Peyton added, "Oh, my God, Colin, this show has everything: adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism, finally. Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn." Colin then tried to change the focus to Brady's retirement and asked Manning if he thought Tom was actually retiring.

Peyton then left everyone surprised as he compared Brady's career and NFL to Emily in Paris and said, "Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. And I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily."

From the show's fashion to Collin's Emily Cooper's love interests, Manning compared the show to NFL in the most hilarious way. He then concluded, "But if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself." As for Brady's retirement, the NFL player is yet to make an official statement about the same.

