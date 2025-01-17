PGA Awards 2025: Wicked And Dune Lead The Race With Highest Number Of Nominations; See Complete List Here
The Producers Guild Awards 2025 have released their nominations list of the year, and the movies that are leading with the highest number of nods include Wicked and Dune.
Other titles that have been racing in the competition include A Complete Unknown, Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, and A Real Pain, amongst many others. The ceremony will set to raise its curtains on February 8 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Scroll down to read the complete nominations list.
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- Carry On
- The Greatest Night in Pop
- The Killer
- Rebel Ridge
- Unfrosted
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- 30 for 30
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- The Jinx – Part Two
- STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Welcome to Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- Bad Sisters
- The Diplomat
- Fallout
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
- Wicked
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
- Gaucho Gaucho
- Mediha
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
- Porcelain War
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- We Will Dance Again
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Sesame Street
- SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants
- Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
- Simone Biles Rising
- Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics
The PGA Innovation Award
- Critterz
- Emperor
- Impulse: Playing with Reality
- Orbital
- The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu
- What If…? – An Immersive Story
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
- The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic
- Hacks: Bit By Bit
- The Penguin: Inside Gotham
- Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime
- Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun
