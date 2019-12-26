Pharrell Williams becomes the latest celebrity victim of 'swatting' prank

Singer Pharrell Williams is the latest star targeted in the celebrity "swatting" prank, where a caller claiming that he was involved in a case of accidental shooting.
A prankster reported to 911 personnel of an accidental shooting incident at the singer's home, reports dailymail.co.uk. "The prankster reported that someone had been accidentally shot to death at the Los Angeles home belonging to the 'Happy' singer, when nothing had actually occurred", authorities told TMZ.

Police said that the crank caller said that the shooting victim had been shot in the stomach, following which they had rushed to Williams' home. The Grammy Award winning singer, 46, wasn't home at the time, but those who were, became confused by the presence of police. After due checking, the cops launched a probe into the swatting incident. Other stars who have fallen prey to the prank include Tom Cruise, Lil' Wayne, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Diddy, Justin Bieber, Simon Cowell and Ashton Kutcher.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

