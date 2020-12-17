Pharrell Williams’ defends Taylor Swift in Scooter Braun battle; Says ‘artist should have the lion’s share’

Pharrell Williams recently weighed in on Taylor Swift’s ongoing brawl with Scooter Braun. Scroll down to see what he had to say.

Pharrell Williams is weighing into Taylor Swift’s beef with Scooter Braun. The 47-year-old Happy music superstar spoke about Swift‘s ongoing battle with Scooter Braun over the rights to her masters in an interview with Variety. “There’s no other industry out there in the world where a start-up gets off the ground and doesn’t own the trademark — it just doesn’t make sense. It may be legal, but it’s still a crime. If a bank walks away with ownership of a company and the trademark, how much should a creator really be participating? The artist should always have the lion’s share of their creation,” he said of the imperative for artists to retain rights of their music.

“It’s really unfortunate, you know. There was room for [Scooter] to make his acquisition because that’s just the way the business is, and I felt for [Taylor] and not being able to be in control of it. There’s a system in place that’s just all wrong. He’s a businessman and he also represents artists, so from his point of view he’s just making an acquisition of something that he felt would be a good investment. But the artist should have the opportunity [to retain ownership], and I don’t know whether she did or she didn’t,” he said. “I just know that the system is wired in ways that is oftentimes not always fair to the creator. I think it should be the norm that the creators retain their rights.”

If you missed it, almost two years after Scooter Braun‘s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Big Machine Label Group, Taylor Swift‘s former label, he has sold the rights to her master recordings without her knowledge. Previously, when Scooter bought Big Machine Label, he became the owner of all of Taylor‘s six albums. In November, he sold her master rights to an investment fund for north of USD 300 million.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift SLAMS Scooter Braun for selling master recordings; Says ‘My music was sold without my knowledge’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×