Pharrell Williams Gets Annoyed by Celebrities Endorsing Politicians, Wants Them to Do THIS Instead

Pharrell Williams, known for his success in music and fashion, recently shared his frustrations with the current political landscape. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-talented artist made it clear that he dislikes combining celebrity and politics.

Williams stated that his work is more about humanitarian efforts than aligning with political parties. His comments reflect his growing discomfort with how politics has taken center stage, particularly when celebrities try to influence public opinion.

Williams did not hold back in expressing his frustration with celebrity involvement in politics. “In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for],” he stated in the interview. He went on to say that, while some celebrity opinions are valuable, he isn't impressed by them all.

Williams shared that his annoyance comes from a place of wanting more meaningful action and less public posturing. “There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them," he said, reaffirming his belief that not every voice in Hollywood should be telling people how to vote.

His position is not solely about avoiding politics, but about focusing on what he believes is truly important and that is helping people. Williams shared that he is more of a humanitarian, saying, "I like people trying to help people."

His focus is on actions that make a difference, rather than public displays of political alignment. This stance distinguishes him from many other celebrities who actively promote their political views.

Pharrell has made it clear that he does not wish to be associated with any political party. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't do politics and indicated that he is more concerned with broader issues of humanity and civil service than partisan politics. “I’m much more of a federal employee. I believe in merited civil service,” he stated.

Despite not wanting to align with any political party, Williams was clear about one thing: he will not vote far right. “Not sure I’ll ever vote far right. I won’t do that,” he admitted, without going into detail about his specific political views.

His statements indicate that, while he cares deeply about the country and his people, he is not interested in publicly supporting specific candidates or movements.

