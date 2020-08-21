Pharrell Williams & Jay Z’s new song Entrepreneur highlights racial inequalities amidst BLM movement; Watch

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams’ just released their new song Entrepreneur and it has a strong message about the racial injustice in America. Scroll down to see the video of the entire song.

Singers Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z have teamed up for a new song and it comes with a powerful message. The two music icons recently released their collaboration titled Entrepreneur, which is about the racial inequalities Black people face in the United States. In the song, Pharrell raps: “In this position with no choice / A system imprison young black boys.” “Distract with white noise / The brainwashed become hype boys,” he adds.

Jay then joins in, referencing social media platforms and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “Uh, lies told to you, through YouTubes and Hulus,” Jay raps. “Shows with no hues that look like you do / Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you? / For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

Watch the full song here:

Ahead of the release of the song, Pharrell opened up about the message behind the song.

The singer shared with Time that “the intention for the song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with.” “Especially as someone of colour, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education and representation?”

Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce also teamed up with NAACP to assist and raise funds for Black-owned small businesses that have directly been impacted by the recent events, in regards to Black Lives Matter movement, across the nation. "Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country have been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate," an official statement on the NAACP website read about the couple’s participation.

ALSO READ: Rapper Jay-Z praises some special women in his life as he accepts the NAACP President's Award

Share your comment ×